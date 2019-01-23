Built by Heesen, with exteriors and interiors expertly curated and executed by Omega Architects, Let It Be M will benefit from a full painting of the hull and superstructure, local renewing of the teak decking, electronic system upgrades and the repair and polisaging of all exterior stainless steel parts. The work will begin at the end of this year, and the revamped 38m will once again be cruising the high seas by the spring of 2020.

This is the second refit of a Heesen build undertaken by the trusted yacht repair firm, following on from the overhaul of 47m M/Y 4YOU last year. As Heesen are one of the biggest and most renowned builder of superyachts on the market, the KRM team are set for a challenge.

A representative of the company commented on the task at hand: “The current paint condition of M/Y Let It Be M is unfortunately very poor. Our in-house paint team and Frosio-certified paint surveyor will complete the repainting job in 45 months, giving her the beautiful exterior appearance that she deserves, with the guaranteed values for Gloss, and DOI above the national standards.”

The aluminium hull and superstructure of the boat was originally constructed in the shipyard’s Oss facility in 2005. She is based on the 3700 semi-custom model, along with other Heesen success stories including M/Y Clia, Buka, Totally Nuts and Aurelia.

With a maximum speed of 32 knots and a cruising speed of 27 knots, Let It Be M is a capable little yacht from one of the world’s accomplished yards, and we look forward to seeing the wonders of her refit.