At the KRM Yacht refit facility in Istanbul, the refit company were able to completely alter the interiors of Lara alongside Scaro and Hot Lab yacht design studio to create an entirely new look. This extends to the exterior, for which the redesign was overlooked by Scaro. With a newly repainted hull, new exterior lighting and renewal of all exterior awnings and decking and an updated entertainment and automation system, Lara has been given a new lease of life.

Her new owner had been very hands-on with the entire refit process, ensuring that his dream yacht was created, for which KRM say makes all their hard work worth the effort. All of KRM’s in-house teams worked together to create the vision of Hot Lab yacht design for the interiors, with incredible skill shown in the joinery, upholstery and crafted carpentry and marble-work.

Previously named Mitsi and first built in 2010, this yacht was originally designed by Dixon Yacht Design with interiors from Scaro. The previous layout saw an interior layout that could sleep up to 10 guests in 4 rooms, including a master suite, 1 VIP stateroom, 2 twin cabins and 2 pullman beds.