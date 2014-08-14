With an uncommon aft swimming platform, Sea Beauty was an impressive yacht before her refit but has emerged anew and with a lot of new features.

A new Galley Construction was undertaken, the cancellation of aft swimming platform has taken place and new hull construction fortify this area. KRM also worked on an overhaull of the main engines 2 x MTU 415 hp and gensets (2x 20 kW Westerbeke), shaft and propeller Survey, Stainless Steel Works, 200 square meters teak Deck replacement, application of Awlgrip Paint Systems to hull and superstructure, changing of all interior upholstery , and new interior varnish.

"It was really hard times for all of the crew and KRM yacht refit team because time was limited and work list was so long,” explains Captain Mehmet Akif URAL. “The yacht has never has comprehensive service since she was built. KRM yacht's experienced engineers and craftmen really work so hard in good-faith and manage to complete all the works on work list before deadline. Now we are chartering in Mediterranenan sea with no problem . We are planning to return the shipyard in october for interior refit and leave her to KRM yacht refit team again. Thanks for every single person in KRM yacht family for this succesful refit project."