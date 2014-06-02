Built by Couach Yachts in 2006 under the name ‘Cartouche’, Shenu was refitted in 2012 before going into the yard once again last November.

The most recent project involved comprehensive work by KRM's dedicated craftsmen, including maintenance of gensets and main engines, application of Awlgrip Paint System to the vessel’s hull and superstructure, and all teak deck replacements.

The open bridge yacht has a composite hull with a composite superstructure with a beam of 6.50m (21'3"ft) and a 1.30m (4'3"ft) draft.

She is capable of 4 knots flat out, with a cruising speed of 34.00 knots from her 8,500.00l. fuel tanks.

In terms of accommodation, Shenu can house up to 8 guests in 4 suites as well as carrying 3 crew.