Speaking to Kerem Baser, Marine Engineer & Naval Architect, we understand that the whole deck is undergoing a change, with new teak decking, alongside the change of all glass on board.

A job of this level alone is a grand undertaking, but when combined with the additional work of a total Flybridge redesign, navigational system upgrades, two new main engines and ONAN gensets, the renewal of all interior and exterior fabrics and upholstery as well as a repair operation regarding all electronic systems, the prowess of the refit yard comes into focus.

Also underway at the KRM Yachts refit facilities is M/Y Corona, a 32m wooden motor yacht built - much like April - Bilgin shipyard in 2008.

Sold on October in Turkey to a Florida based company, her new owner wanted to give her a new look and started to search all the refit companies nearby in Turkey, Greece and Italy, after 4 months KRM Yacht refit & repair shipyard began work.

KRM has 6 refit projects, 3 of them also built by Bilgin shipyard, underway at the KRM yard. KRM completed 14 refit projects over the last 3 years with it's experienced engineers, craftsmen and carefully hand picked subcontractors.

