KRM Yacht Refit Prepare The Rebirth Of Two Yachts
The 31m motor yacht April, which was built in 2006 by Bilgin Shipyards, is KRM Yacht's latest refit project underway in Turkey. After entering the yard in December 2014, updates have emerged detailing the incredible work ongoing on board.
Speaking to Kerem Baser, Marine Engineer & Naval Architect, we understand that the whole deck is undergoing a change, with new teak decking, alongside the change of all glass on board.
A job of this level alone is a grand undertaking, but when combined with the additional work of a total Flybridge redesign, navigational system upgrades, two new main engines and ONAN gensets, the renewal of all interior and exterior fabrics and upholstery as well as a repair operation regarding all electronic systems, the prowess of the refit yard comes into focus.
Also underway at the KRM Yachts refit facilities is M/Y Corona, a 32m wooden motor yacht built - much like April - Bilgin shipyard in 2008.
Sold on October in Turkey to a Florida based company, her new owner wanted to give her a new look and started to search all the refit companies nearby in Turkey, Greece and Italy, after 4 months KRM Yacht refit & repair shipyard began work.
KRM has 6 refit projects, 3 of them also built by Bilgin shipyard, underway at the KRM yard. KRM completed 14 refit projects over the last 3 years with it's experienced engineers, craftsmen and carefully hand picked subcontractors.