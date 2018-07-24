Kurt Strand Presents 122m Design

Designed by the founder of the studio Kurt Strand, the aim was to create a vessel that could go anywhere in exquisite comfort and includes features such as a cinema, beauty salon with spa, gym and even an alpine ski slope track system.

The steel and aluminium vessel offers a beam of 20m and accommodates 20 guests across eight 100msq VIP suites. The responsibility for guest safety and comfort falls to 48 crewmembers, which have their own private cabins and enjoy a generous communal area on the lower deck.

The owner’s area is kept separate from the rest of the superyacht and includes a 400msq master suite offering a 180-degree view along with an outdoor Jacuzzi, sun lounge area, gym, spa, office, library and wine cellar.

“When the weather allows, the yacht can transform into an open outdoor experience,” says the Norwegian born and bred designer. “It's been designed with retractable balconies and large gates, to offer the perfect combination of luxury and adventure. This gigantic superyacht is meant to explore the furthest outpost destinations of the Arctic to the tropics.”

The lower deck features four fold-down shell doors that provide access to the tender garage and allow for the launch and retrieval of tenders & toys. Aurora Borealis also has a drive-in bay for a submarine and a 13.7m tender, which is located aft of this level. While on the aft upper deck, a helideck is located behind a swimming pool with a retractable glass floor, making it possible to manoeuvre the aircraft into the hanger via a large gate, which can house two helicopters. Part of the hangar has been dedicated to an area called the Aviation Club, which features bars and a launch area.

When weather conditions are not good for flying, the hanger can be closed but access to the deck and pool area is provided via two pantographic doors integrated within the gate.

“The yacht is designed with the next generation in environmentally friendly propulsion systems,” says Strand. “Three electric azimuth pods are powered by hydrogen fuel cell generators. It also has diesel-powered backup gensets.” This system is said to offer a top speed of 20 knots and a range of 8,000nm when using diesel power.