Built by Couach Yachts in 2006 and refitted in 2018, Lady Amanda has consistently received high praise from charter clients, and is looking to extend her summer season of sailing from September through to November. Available for charter in the south of France and Italian Riviera, West Nautical are offering Lady Amanda with a ‘No Rain Guarantee’ that offers clients a refund should they experience more than 2 consecutive hours of rain on any day between the hours of 10am and 8pm.

The offer would provide clients who make bookings 10 days in advance with the safety net of a full refund for the day, should their superyacht experience be hindered by showery interruptions. Tina Collins, Charter Fleet Manager at West Nautical, said “this offer represents an excellent opportunity for charter clients interested in a late season charter to offset the risk of their experience being spoiled by bad weather, with significant financial savings. The low season weekly rate for chartering Lady Amanda is €43,000 – so clients can save over €6,000 per day if their yachting holiday is impacted by rain.”

Lady Amanda boasts a bright and spacious interior, accommodating ten guests in four ensuite cabins. One Master cabin, one VIP cabin and two double cabins offer luxurious retreats for guests, and each cabin is brightened by pristine white carpets and natural light that flows through the portholes. Plenty of entertainment is installed around the yacht, including a fully-loaded sundeck with fly bridge, bar, large dining area and Jacuzzi.

The ample on-board entertainment and luxury justifies why Lady Amanda is such a success on the charter market, and the excitement is shared by the Captain and crew, who take pride in providing unforgettable experiences to their guests.

“Me and the rest of the crew are happiest entertaining guests onboard, so we welcome the opportunity to extend our summer fun along with our charter guests,” said Captain Ashley Oberholzer. “The owner has made a massive investment in toys including a 4.5m jet tender, an electric scooter, a 5m slide, an ocean pool, blast bag, jet ski, Seabobs, paddle boards, wakeboards, wakeskate, water skis, donut, and even a crane swing.” This action-packed yacht is ideal for those seeking some late summer adventure and the incredible facilities cater for all group dynamics.

The incredible offer is sure to spark an interest among those who recognise the advantages of the Autumn season in the Mediterranean. With crowds thinning out, it is the perfect time to enjoy these beautiful locations with extra serenity, while still enjoying the full bloom. This can all be done, of course, with the added benefit of a risk-free ‘No Rain Guarantee’ charter.