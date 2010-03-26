The elegant sloop features design by Dubois Naval Architects. Their work has created a stunning yacht which offers fast speeds, state-of-the-art technology and cutting edge styling.

Lady B’s sleek profile has a single-level superstructure keeping weight low and reducing windage. The superyacht is built from aluminium and has a high aspect ratio rig with carbon mast and furling boom.

The superyacht is equipped with PBO standing rigging and has a compact lifting keel system, which allows a variable draught with a depth ranging from 4m to 6m.

Lady B’s interior was designed by Rhoades Young and offers light and spacious living areas including a split-level saloon and dining area.

The superyacht features twin cockpits, allowing direct access to the upper saloon through the main cockpit and private access from the aft cockpit tot eh owner’s area.

Accommodation includes a split-level, full-beam owner’s stateroom with lounge area and large bathroom. An owner’s study can be converted into a third guest cabin, with the use of sliding glass walls. Lady B also has two guest cabins, which can be used as twins or doubles.