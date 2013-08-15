Lady Christine Exclusively For Charter With Y.CO
New to the charter market, Lady Christine is exclusively available for charter in French Polynesia from the 1 November 2013 until the 5 April 2014, and in Fiji for June, July & August 2014 through Y.CO.
Built at the Royal Van Lent Shipyard and based on a design by De Voogt Naval Architects, her exterior styling with split-level deck layout is dramatically different from standard Feadships. Lady Christine features a breathtaking interior designed by Rodney Black and offers luxurious accommodation for up to 10 guests in her 5 staterooms.
From the smallest details such as intricate inlay work, bespoke chiselled crystal sconces and handcrafted marquetry to the exquisite onyx Master bathroom, floating terraces and vast staterooms, Lady Christine imparts a sense of sheer opulence. The synthesis of four woods – Cherry, Makassar Ebony, Maple and exotic Amboyna Burr – which is seen throughout the interior, from the intricate panelling and inlays to the custom designed and meticulously crafted furniture, highlights the comprehensive level of detail in her design.