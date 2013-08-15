Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

News Search

Lady Christine Exclusively For Charter With Y.CO

By Ben Roberts

New to the charter market, Lady Christine is exclusively available for charter in French Polynesia from the 1 November 2013 until the 5 April 2014, and in Fiji for June, July & August 2014 through Y.CO.

Built at the Royal Van Lent Shipyard and based on a design by De Voogt Naval Architects, her exterior styling with split-level deck layout is dramatically different from standard Feadships. Lady Christine features a breathtaking interior designed by Rodney Black and offers luxurious accommodation for up to 10 guests in her 5 staterooms.

From the smallest details such as intricate inlay work, bespoke chiselled crystal sconces and handcrafted marquetry to the exquisite onyx Master bathroom, floating terraces and vast staterooms, Lady Christine imparts a sense of sheer opulence. The synthesis of four woods – Cherry, Makassar Ebony, Maple and exotic Amboyna Burr – which is seen throughout the interior, from the intricate panelling and inlays to the custom designed and meticulously crafted furniture, highlights the comprehensive level of detail in her design.

By Ben Roberts
More news About…
Companies linked to this Story
More news About…
Yachts in this story
More news From ...
Charter News