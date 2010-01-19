Lady Di has joined the Sacks Group charter fleet along with Horizon-built 21.3m Easy Rider, which is available in Florida and The Bahamas this winter and in New England in the summer of 2010.

“For discerning clients with smaller charter parties, these two boats make an outstanding alternative to renting a villa ashore,” said The Sacks Group Yachting Professionals President and Charter Specialist Jennifer M. Saia.

“Why get stuck at one location for your whole vacation when you can visit multiple islands in ultimate comfort and luxury onboard one of these yachts, catered to by a highly professional crew, including a private chef?”

Lady Di offers luxurious accommodation; a Jacuzzi on her spacious flybridge; exciting water sports activities and tow-behind tender.

Staffed by Captain Ted Cranshaw and his crew of two, Lady Di is offered for charter in The Bahamas year-round at a competitive rate of U.S. $25,000 per week, plus expenses.

