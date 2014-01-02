Read online now
Lady Janet Signed For Sale With IYC

By Ben Roberts

IYC have today signed the Christensen superyacht Lady Janet for sale with broker Roy Seal. This 47.85m (157’) superyacht is a characteristic superyacht with elegance and style in abundance.

Lady Janet evolved from Christensen's very successful 157' series and features a full-beam master stateroom, five guest staterooms, several dining and entertaining areas, and a vast flybridge with all four decks serviced by elevator.

The cherry wood interior with marble floors and granite counters is the outstanding work of Carol Williamson, an award-winning interior designer. Lady Janet has the pedigree to perform as a charter or private yacht, accommodating 12 or more guests (when using her Pullman berths).

Among other notable features, Lady Janet has a bulbous bow that improves pitch and efficiency and was designed and tank tested at the Webb Institute of Naval Architecture. She also can be adapted to carry a helicopter if necessary as the deck structure in Christensen’s 157' series anticipates this as an option.
