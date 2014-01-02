Lady Janet evolved from Christensen's very successful 157' series and features a full-beam master stateroom, five guest staterooms, several dining and entertaining areas, and a vast flybridge with all four decks serviced by elevator.

The cherry wood interior with marble floors and granite counters is the outstanding work of Carol Williamson, an award-winning interior designer. Lady Janet has the pedigree to perform as a charter or private yacht, accommodating 12 or more guests (when using her Pullman berths).

Among other notable features, Lady Janet has a bulbous bow that improves pitch and efficiency and was designed and tank tested at the Webb Institute of Naval Architecture. She also can be adapted to carry a helicopter if necessary as the deck structure in Christensen’s 157' series anticipates this as an option.

