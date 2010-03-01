Lady Kathryn IV boasts stylish living spaces including a generous main saloon, formal dining area, and sun deck with cushioned seating and Jacuzzi.

The spacious tri-deck can sleep 12 guests in six luxurious cabins. Accommodation comprises a full-beam master suite, two VIP suites, two double cabins and one twin.

With twin MTU engines, motor yacht Lady Kathryn IV can reach a top speed of 24 knots, and cruises comfortably at 20 knots.

Lady Kathryn IV was listed with an asking price of $34.25 million.