Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

News Search

Lady Kathryn IV sold by Moran Yachts

By M. Tempest

Moran Yacht & Ship have announced the sale of 50m superyacht Lady Kathryn IV together with Camper & Nicholsons International. Built in 2008 by Westport, the elegant yacht features exterior and interior design by Donald Starkey.

Lady Kathryn IV boasts stylish living spaces including a generous main saloon, formal dining area, and sun deck with cushioned seating and Jacuzzi.

The spacious tri-deck can sleep 12 guests in six luxurious cabins. Accommodation comprises a full-beam master suite, two VIP suites, two double cabins and one twin.

With twin MTU engines, motor yacht Lady Kathryn IV can reach a top speed of 24 knots, and cruises comfortably at 20 knots.

Lady Kathryn IV was listed with an asking price of $34.25 million.

 

"Lady Kathryn IV boasts stylish living spaces with generous main saloon and formal dining area, and sun deck with cushioned seating and Jacuzzi."

"Lady Kathryn IV boasts stylish living spaces with generous main saloon and formal dining area, and sun deck with cushioned seating and Jacuzzi."

By M. Tempest
Related News
Featured Events