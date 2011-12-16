This custom built motor yacht is one of the finest new entrants to the charter market. Her Espen Oeino exterior design imbues her with a certain sophistication which perfectly matches her opulent interior design by Adam Lay Studio.

Originating from the original design from Linda Lou, Lady Kathryn V offers spectacular views from the main-deck master suite, offering an adjacent lounge and a separate office as well as four guest staterooms below decks plus side-launching tenders.

Available for an unforgettable charter experience over the Christmas period, Lady Kathryn V is available at a base rate of €450,000 per week plus expenses in the Caribbean.