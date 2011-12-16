Lady Kathryn V Available for Charter
Launched in 2011 by Lürssen shipyard under the supervision of Moran Yacht & Ship, the 61m Lady Kathryn V is now available for charter over the Christmas period in the Caribbean.
This custom built motor yacht is one of the finest new entrants to the charter market. Her Espen Oeino exterior design imbues her with a certain sophistication which perfectly matches her opulent interior design by Adam Lay Studio.
Originating from the original design from Linda Lou, Lady Kathryn V offers spectacular views from the main-deck master suite, offering an adjacent lounge and a separate office as well as four guest staterooms below decks plus side-launching tenders.
Available for an unforgettable charter experience over the Christmas period, Lady Kathryn V is available at a base rate of €450,000 per week plus expenses in the Caribbean.