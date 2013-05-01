Lurssen delivered Lady Kathryn V to owners with extensive yacht experience. Adam Lay created the interior for this Oeino-designed belle. The yacht is at home in Palm Beach, Fla, as she would be in the English countryside. While part of a 'series', she is truly one of a kind.

