Running from October 25th – 29th, the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show is one of the most important superyacht events in the industry calendar next to Monaco. The opportunity to bring owners and clients to the US is a major advantage for the industry alongside the incredible armada of yachts covering the 3 million square feet of show.

IYC’s Lady Linda was a star attraction at the Monaco Yacht Show and now she is returning for a second showcase among some of the US brokerage firm’s best yachts such as Dream (52m), Mia Elise (50m), Anjilis (49m), Cocktails (48m), Carpe Diem II (46m), D’Natalin (46m) and a number of other impressive yachts across the facedock.

IYC has also just announced a significant $1.9m price reduction to the 57m Lady Linda, bringing her asking price down to $47,900,000. Making Fort Lauderdale an even more incredible opportunity to view a brand-new yacht.