Lady Linda: The Epitome of Style & Sophistication
The custom-built 56.6m superyacht Lady Linda was launched last year, and having just returned from her showcase at the 2012 Monaco Yacht Show, we can bring you an exclusive insight into the true luxury inside this world-class vessel.
Designed and built by Trinity in collaboration with her owner, this sophisticated tri-deck motor yacht was built with an entirely aluminium hull and superstructure.
Not only is her build of the highest quality, but Lady Linda holds a truly impressive interior by designer Evan K Marshall.
Lady Linda is available for sale through IYC for an asking price of $49,800,000.
Watch the above video for a more in depth insight into her palatial interior or click here for more information into this incredible example of marine engineering.