Designed and built by Trinity in collaboration with her owner, this sophisticated tri-deck motor yacht was built with an entirely aluminium hull and superstructure.

Not only is her build of the highest quality, but Lady Linda holds a truly impressive interior by designer Evan K Marshall.

Lady Linda is available for sale through IYC for an asking price of $49,800,000.

Watch the above video for a more in depth insight into her palatial interior or click here for more information into this incredible example of marine engineering.