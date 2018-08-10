Walter Franchini Architetto is responsible for her impressive exterior and sophisticated interior design. Her interiors are stylish and show exquisite taste on behalf of the designer, with countless comforts and amenities complemented by original Chagall and Frankenthaler artwork, Loro Piana cashmeres and accessories from Hermes, Asprey, Linley, Lalique and Baccarat.

Lady E offers accommodation for up to 12 guests in six staterooms. The VIP suite is beautifully designed and larger than average, and there are three further elegant double guest suites and a twin cabin with a pullman bed, all furnished with Hermes fabrics and beautiful accessories. All guest quarters are kitted with entertainment centres and ensuite bathrooms.

Across her five decks, guests will find a large main saloon that transforms into a home cinema at the flick of a switch, a gaming room with modern games consoles and traditional hand-crafted board games and an onboard spa, where one can indulge in a massage from the onboard masseuse. Lady E is also capable of carrying up to 19 crew onboard to ensure a relaxed luxury yacht experience, with Captain Charles Dugas-Standish remaining as captain.

Lady E has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure with a beam of 12.50m and a 3.70m draft. She has a cruising speed of 14.00 knots and a max speed of 17.40 knots, and with an overall range of 5500.00 nm. from her 209,000.00l. fuel tanks, Lady E combines performance with luxury for the ideal charter experience.