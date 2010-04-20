Lady Zelda features exterior styling by Howard Apollonio, with interior design by Patty Walker. The superyacht offers a sophisticated atmosphere in the elegant main saloon and a formal dining room, which can comfortably seat 10 guests. More casual, al fresco dining is available aft on the main and upper decks.

Other highlights onboard Lady Zelda include a sundeck Jacuzzi and a fitness room with outdoor treadmill. The superyacht also boasts an array of toys and tender, including a Novurania, three person wave runner, wake board, snorkelling gear and diving gear.

Lady Zelda comfortably sleeps 10 guests in five stylish suites. She can also accommodate up to six crew members onboard.

Powered by twin Detroit Diesel engines, motor yacht Lady Zelda can reach a top speed of 18 knots and cruises comfortably at 14 knots. The superyacht is built for world cruising, with a transatlantic range of 3,000 nautical miles.