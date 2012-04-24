Lagoon, the world’s largest builder of cruising catamarans, began developing customised models last year in conjunction with CNB.

During the past 12 months, several world-famous naval architects, such as VPLP, Berret-Racoupeau, Bill Dixon and Philippe Briand have worked with CNB to deliver luxurious catamarans that consistently exceed customers’ expectations.

Whether for large sail or motor superyachts, with lengths now in the 76’ to 160’ range, all of these projects have led to the creation of vessels with luxurious interiors and deck areas.

Lagoon was founded in France in 1984. Its first generation series of catamrans was built between 1987 and 1996.