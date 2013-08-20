One of the bigger refits of the canon was the 58.50m superyacht "Ronin" - an iconic Lürssen yacht, built in 1993. After leaving the shipyard this month to the complete satisfaction of her owner, Ronin's 11 month stay at the yard included a complete face-lft from the technical side up to the repainting of the hull and superstructure to make her good as new.

Lürssen began by removing the old teak deck and installing new decking with cork underlay to maximize noise reduction, before getting to work on the interior. Ronin has benefitted from a new state-of-the-art AV system, new cabling alongside a complete overhaul of her technical areas.

Her radical exterior style was designed by the world renowned Sir Norman Foster and her high-performance capability (including a top speed of 34 knots) has only benefitted by Lürssen's expert refit and construction methods.