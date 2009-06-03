At a stunning 60 metres, Arkley is a classically designed beauty that is sure to please. A sistership to Lürssen's 2006 launch, Linda Lou, both breath-taking superyachts were designed by Monaco-based Espen Oeino.

While Linda Lou boasted a sumptuous interior by Zuretti Interior Design, the interior of Arkley has been designed by Mark Berryman in a combination of modern yet classic sensibilities which carry throughout the yacht.

Arkley will begin her sea trials shortly and is scheduled to be delivered before the start of the Mediterranean summer season.