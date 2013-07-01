"Quattroelle" is Italian for "4 times the letter L" and the 4 L's stand for Love, Life, Liberty and Luxury.

Quattroelle is the first Lürssen yacht designed by Nuvolari-Lenard, who were responsible for the exterior as well for the interior design. She is a successful combination of elegance and sporty and she looks well on her way to become a Classic.

The size of the yacht with its massive volumes was a challenge, but with careful volume distribution and a study of proportion, Nuvolari & Lenard nonetheless achieved a sleek appearance of the yacht. The funnel design reminds us of the air scoop of a formula one car and with its inverted shape creates the distinctive silhouette of Quattroelle. Her six decks offer her 12 guests enormous space for both entertainment and relaxation.

The interior can best be described as "eclectic contemporary". The comfortable feeling comes from a balanced connection between tradition and the best use of the decorative materials that Europe has to offer. The whole interior is customized, from pieces of furniture, hardware to lighting, combining a sophisticated palette of woods, stones and fabrics.

The owner’s captain, Paul Bell and the team around yacht broker Robert Moran of Moran Yacht and Ship, supervised the project and brought in their huge spectrum of experience and consolidated knowledge. Quattroelle is also available for charter through Moran Yacht & Ship.