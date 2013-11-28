Lürssen Introduce Virtual Reality Tour of Quattroelle
The 54th Fort Lauderdale Boat Show acted as the perfect platform to portray the American market re-emergence in 2014; however, another subtle sign of the times sat on display with the globally respected yacht builders Lürssen Yachts in the form of a virtual reality machine. We spoke to Michael Breman, Sales Director of Lürssen Yachts, at the show to find out more.
The superyacht industry has embraced the digital revolution with true fervor. What was once a traditional and time-honored way of business, has quickly become an exploration into the endless possibilities of technological innovation.
Lürssen Yachts launched the 88 metre superyacht Quattroelle in 2012, and after a successful debut at the 2013 Monaco Yacht Show, her stunning exterior profile has been gaining a lot of attention in the superyacht community.
However, unable to bring her to the Fort Lauderdale Boat Show, Lürssen Yachts debuted a brand-new way of introducing her to new clients by allowing guests to step on board and experience a walk through of the boat in high definition through the latest in virtual reality technology.
The first application of a virtual reality booth in the superyacht industry, this is undoubtedly an idea which will take off and allow people around the world to see the construction expertise of a true world-leading yacht builder; but of course, it can never match the real thing.