The superyacht industry has embraced the digital revolution with true fervor. What was once a traditional and time-honored way of business, has quickly become an exploration into the endless possibilities of technological innovation.

Lürssen Yachts launched the 88 metre superyacht Quattroelle in 2012, and after a successful debut at the 2013 Monaco Yacht Show, her stunning exterior profile has been gaining a lot of attention in the superyacht community.

However, unable to bring her to the Fort Lauderdale Boat Show, Lürssen Yachts debuted a brand-new way of introducing her to new clients by allowing guests to step on board and experience a walk through of the boat in high definition through the latest in virtual reality technology.

The first application of a virtual reality booth in the superyacht industry, this is undoubtedly an idea which will take off and allow people around the world to see the construction expertise of a true world-leading yacht builder; but of course, it can never match the real thing.