On the 17th of January 2012, Lurssen launched Project Niki in the traditional manner: down the slipway. Designed by Espen Oeino, Niki is a yacht of extremely harmonious proportions, and with a length of 85.10m and a beam of 13.80m, she boasts extraordinary volumes.

These interior volumes have been designed by Aileen Rodriguez and accommodate all of the owner’s requirements whilst still maintaining sleek and elegant lines.

Niki is scheduled for delivery in 2013 and we look forward to bringing you the updates from the 62nd largest yacht in the world.