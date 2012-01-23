Lürssen Launch Hull of Superyacht Project Niki
Dubbed Project Niki, this 85m (279’) superyacht has now entered the world’s Top 100 Largest Superyacht rankings after entering the water at Lurssen’s facilities in Rendsburg.
On the 17th of January 2012, Lurssen launched Project Niki in the traditional manner: down the slipway. Designed by Espen Oeino, Niki is a yacht of extremely harmonious proportions, and with a length of 85.10m and a beam of 13.80m, she boasts extraordinary volumes.
These interior volumes have been designed by Aileen Rodriguez and accommodate all of the owner’s requirements whilst still maintaining sleek and elegant lines.
Niki is scheduled for delivery in 2013 and we look forward to bringing you the updates from the 62nd largest yacht in the world.