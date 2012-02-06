Lürssen Launch New iPad App

The new App gives the user an overview of the shipyard facilities as well as exclusive photographs of more than 30 recent built yachts ranging from 58 m to 155 m. There is exterior photography of each yacht as well as interior photographs of some of the yachts. The initial download offers three pictures of each yacht, and if interested, the up-date will provide the user with all the pictures.

In October 2011 Lürssen launched its new Internet presence (www.lurssen.com). The family-owned and operated German yacht builder takes Web users on a fascinating virtual tour of the superyacht world. T

The platform features not only breathtaking images and interesting background information on the company, but also interactive functions like the exclusive Lürssen Forum, where yacht captains can share knowledge and ideas. Under the navigation point "Lürssen & Friends" captains and crews are welcome to register.