As always, details are scarce and confidentiality reigns supreme; however after leaving the Lürssen Yachts facility during a successful launch operation, Project Omar will now enter the final phases of construction alongside entering into the Top 100 as the largest entry of 2015.

We’ll be looking into the details as the project progresses, but at an estimated 156 metres we can place this superyacht as the 4th largest privately owned yacht in the world in the Superyachts.com Top 100.

In true tradition, the superyacht industry steps up the game year on year in terms of new launches, larger vessels and radical designs; leading us into a truly exciting 2016.