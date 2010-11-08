Lürssen Launch Superyacht Hermitage

Hermitage is currently under construction at the Lürssen shipyard in Rendsburg and is designed by one of the most renowned designers in the industry, Espen Oeino.

Designed with a distinctive contemporary exterior style, Hermitage will truly stand out against any backdrop once she reaches completion.

Constructed with a steel hull and an aluminium superstructure, Hermitage can comfortably accommodate 12 guests in 6 staterooms which offer generous interior spaces due to her 12.8m beam.

Hermitage also features an interior design by the highly acclaimed Andrew Winch Designs.

Superyacht Hermitage was brought into construction by Moran Yacht & Ship who introduced the buyer to the shipyard and have been overseeing her build since it began.

One of five yachts launched this year from Lürssen; Hermitage is due for delivery in 2011.