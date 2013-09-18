Lürssen Launch Superyacht Orchid
Scheduled for delivery in 2015, Lürssen has announced the successful launch of the 91m project Orchid designed by Reymond Langton.
Project Orchid’s harmonious design holds a beam of 14.45m which boasts extraordinary volumes on board, accommodating all of the owner’s requirements whilst still maintaining sleek and very elegant lines.
Her interior, described by Lürssen as ‘contemporary modern’ is just one of the impressive features on board, including a huge beach club and spa area on the lower deck and two guest cabins with sea terraces.