Lürssen Launch Superyacht Project Niki

The team-work involved in creating such an expansive project is incredible; involving parties such as Richard Masters, the owner’s project management, exterior designer Espen Oeino, interior designer Aileen Rodriguez and, of course, the team at Lürssen yachts.

“We are very happy that we have met the high-end expectations from the Owner in terms of product quality and being able to stay within budget and on time,” confirms the Lürssen shipyard. “We are looking forward for Solandge to be delivered as scheduled and finding her place amongst her peers as being a remarkable statement in large yacht construction, based on an excellent design and excellent engineering skills.”

Designed by Espen Oeino, Niki features harmonious proportions with a length of 85.10m and 13.80m which creates extraordinary volumes on board with an interior design by Aileen Rodriguez.

“The interior has classical touches with a contemporary back drop, making it a transitional interior,” explains Aileen Rodriguez. “The unique mix of rare and striking materials gives the yacht its ultimate look and luxurious feel.”

Master Yachts have implemented their personalized project management style by placing a permanent onsite project manager and bringing the owner's crew into the build team. The expertise is applied to the entire process through to delivery and preparation for the ongoing operational life of the vessel.

As the 64th Largest Yacht in the World, Solandge will be an exciting addition to the global charter fleet and represents the very latest in high-end luxury cruising.

With her experienced charter crew she will without doubt provide the ultimate experience to remember. She will be cruising her first season in the Caribbean.