Tim Heywood has given Quantum Blue a most elegant and graceful exterior design and has ensured that despite her massive volume she maintains her looks.

"Quantum Blue’ has emerged from the Lürssen shipyard and will take her place, confidently, amongst the most beautiful yachts afloat,“ explains Tim Heywood. “My gratitude to the Owners for allowing Tim Heywood Designs to help create this wonderful floating work of art, which we are extremely proud of. Once again, I have had the great pleasure of working with the Lürssen team to create a truly wonderful yacht with many new and unique features. I am so pleased with the elegant proportions, the demanding details achieved by the yard and the superb finish to her hull and superstructure."

Her interior design was created at the Alberto Pinto Design office and can be expected to be spectacular. A unique mix of rare and striking materials will give Quantum Blue an exceptional look and feel as well as a feeling of luxury.

Quantum Blue has now taken the rank of 28th Largest Yacht in the World in the Superyachts.com Top 100. We look forward to bringing you more details of Quantum Blue as they emerge.