The hull has been given a new lease of life with a stunning light grey colour and tremendous shine that Tim Morley describes as “a great credit to Lürssen’s refit team and the contractors who undertook the work”.

Furthermore, her helicopter deck has been enhanced and is now significantly larger and safer for regular helicopter operations thanks to the consultancy services of Nigel Watson. The larger helipad was built at Lürssen and incorporates lighting and hinged railings.

Espen Oeino was commissioned to draw the new hull lines, maintaining the DNA of the original design, and the owner is delighted with the result.

Morley Yachts oversaw the minor changes made in the interior, in accordance with the new owner's taste as the owner’s representatives while Hill Robinson supervised the refit.