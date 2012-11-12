Espen Oeino has given Global very harmonious proportions and with a length of 87m (285'4'') and a beam of 13.80 m she boasts extraordinary volumes, accommodating all of the owner’s requirements whilst still maintaining sleek and very elegant lines.

Global’s interior is designed by Reymond Langton and her construction is being supervised by Moran Yacht & Ship with a delivery date scheduled for 2014.