The Monaco Yacht Show is the world’s finest display of new and striking superyachts from around the world; however, a classic touch is always welcome among the latest launches.

Coral Ocean may be 22 years old, but she has been regularly maintained by her original builders; including her latest update at last winter to bring her up to charter code.

Formely known as Coral Island, this 72.54 metre motor yacht is one of the first original works of the late stylist Jon Bannenberg, from her clean exterior to Polynesian interior. Coral Ocean has been a privately owned and used yacht since her inception, never featuring in magazines and is one of the first yachts to feature an interior gym and spa.

Sure to be one of the must see yachts at the Monaco Yacht Show due to her pedigree, Coral Ocean is a testament to the power of refit and truly timeless design. Refit itself is a core business for the large yacht builders, having completed works on Phoenix², Global, Radiant and Coral Ocean.