Designed inside and out by the venerable Andrew Winch, the British designer has proudly imbued this magnificent yacht with an unusual profile which will undoubtedly be turning heads across the world.

Her cream coloured hull is an understatement to her sharp, elegant and intelligent design and construction – overseen by the team at Moran Yacht & Ship.

Ace is the 48th largest yacht in the world. For more information on the global rankings of the world's biggest and best, click here.