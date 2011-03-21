Lürssen Superyacht Hermitage Delivered

Designed by Espen Oeino, Hermitage took to the water in late 2010 after being custom built at the world-famous Lürssen shipyard in Rendsburg.

Comprising of a steel hull and rugged aluminium superstructure, this sturdy sea-faring vessel combines an almost militaristic exterior style with a contemporarily elegant interior design from Andrew Winch.

Motor yacht Hermitage was brought to the yard by Moran Yacht & Ship, who oversaw contract price negotiations, compiled technical specifications, recommended designers, negotiated interior costs and helped manage the complete construction of this magnificent superyacht.

Hermitage has now been delivered to her new owner and stands proudly as one of five incredible superyachts launched by Lürssen in 2010.