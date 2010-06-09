Lürssen Superyacht Phoenix Sold

M/Y Phoenix was built in 2004 by Lürssen Yachts and features exterior styling by Espen Oeino with an elegant interior by Andrew Winch Designs.

Superyacht Phoenix can sleep 12 guests in six stylish staterooms, each finished in Maple Burl with cherry and teak inlays.

Powered by twin DDC 16V engines, motor yacht Phoenix can reach a top speed of 16 knots, with a range of 7,700nm at 13 knots.

M/Y Phoenix was for sale with Moran Yacht & Ship and Burgess Yachts, with an asking price of EUR€55 million.



The previous owner of motor yacht Phoenix is soon to take delivery of the new 87.2m M/Y Phoenix2 , which launched from Lürssen Yachts in April.