Drawn inside and out by Reymond Langton Design, Orchid’s exterior was created to represent a harmonious balance. Her profile features sweeping curves and elegant proportions, giving her a feminine beauty which, in turn, emphasises the masculine elements such as the sharp lines and strong, sculpted surfaces which were styled to create a unique contrasting form which changes with the light as the sun moves across the sky.

This meticulously designed profile is not just aesthetically striking, but opens up a generous amount of space on her exterior decks and offers endless opportunities for luxury lifestyle on board; from sun-drenched open entertainment areas to more sheltered, intimate formal spaces.

The crew is now working closely over the final months before delivery with the Yacht Management and Project Coordination teams at Y.CO, who coordinated the build throughout, to prepare the yacht for operational use.

Project Orchid will be privately used and will head to Norway for her maiden voyage and for a crew training trip. From there she will make her way from Europe across the Atlantic to enjoy the sun for the winter season between Florida, the Bahamas and The Eastern Caribbean islands.