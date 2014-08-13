Under clear directions from the Owner, Espen Oeino has given Green a very masculine appearance.

Her white and grey paintwork and her vertical bow underline this strong character with timeless style. With a length of 66m and a beam of 11.90m, she accommodates all of the owner’s requirements including a large pool on the main deck and a helicopter pad on the sun deck.

Her interior, which is currently being installed, is designed by Reymond Langton and the elaborate design, the joinery work as well as the loose pieces of furniture made by Silver Lining, will stun those who will have the privilege to come aboard

We look forward to bringing you more details on Project Green as they emerge.