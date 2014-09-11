Project Managed by the original selling brokers, Moran Yacht & Ship, Project Global (a.k.a. Kismet) has achieved high acclaim and will continue to progress given her outstanding trial performance.

“Under optimal weather conditions,” explains a report from the yard. “Functional tests such as the propulsion plant, pump jet, trials of the thruster, steering system, tests of the cooling-, lubrication- and fuel-system as well as the freshwater-treatment units were carried out, as well as the smoke test in the engine room and the blackout tests!”

“The main engines were fine-tuned as were the stabilizers together with the trials for the emergency and zero speed functions. The manoeuvring tests were executed to full satisfaction and all other tests carried out on board achieved the expected excellent results. Global is an extraordinarily quiet yacht with no vibrations, much to the pleasure of the owner's team.”

Global is now back in the yard being readied for her delivery this month, and with the Monaco Yacht Show on the way, it’s yet another busy month for Lurssen Yachts.