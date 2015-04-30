Entering the 55th place in the Superyachts.com Top 100 Largest Yachts in the World rankings, Orchid measures 91 metres and holds a striking exterior design from what we can only speculate to be Reymond Langton Design. This is the fourth launch into the Top 100 Forecast of 2015 and a stunning addition to the global superyacht fleet.

As always, details surrounding new launches of this size are scarce and attract a lot of speculation; however we look forward to bringing you all the updates as and when they emerge.