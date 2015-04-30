Lürssen Yachts Launch Superyacht Project Orchid
The first few months of 2015 have been a prolific period for Lürssen Yachts, with two superyacht launches and a new construction project spotted moving sheds in a short space of time; now, the German yard has launched yet another superyacht into the Top 100 under the name of Orchid.
Entering the 55th place in the Superyachts.com Top 100 Largest Yachts in the World rankings, Orchid measures 91 metres and holds a striking exterior design from what we can only speculate to be Reymond Langton Design. This is the fourth launch into the Top 100 Forecast of 2015 and a stunning addition to the global superyacht fleet.
As always, details surrounding new launches of this size are scarce and attract a lot of speculation; however we look forward to bringing you all the updates as and when they emerge.