During the tour of the yard responsible for some of the most incredible yachts on the water, these young designers had the opportunity to see three yachts all in a different stage of build and met with some of the people behind these vessels.

After the shipyard tour the trip lead them further south to Bremen, where after dinner they had the opportunity to present their own projects to Lürssen and most importantly, to each other. Every one of the Young Designers was very enthusiastic not only in presenting his own design but also to see the new ideas presented by the other designers.

The next day began with another shipyard tour through the Lürssen facilities in Bremen. There they visited two yards, “everyone was impressed by the size of the shipyard, the order and cleanliness, the professionalism, the whole logistical and engineering process and last but not least, the enormous size of yachts which can be built there,” explained a statement from the yard. “In addition to the "white" yachts, there are also naval vessels under construction at the Bremen shipyard which gave the young designers an idea of the complexity of shipbuilding and the diversity of Lürssen.”

"Lurssen provided a priceless opportunity to this year's finalists,” adds young designer Graham Kukla, “allowing for a detailed examination of shipbuilding, and design related elements of superyachts. Rarely do young professionals in the design industry have the opportunity to appreciate these magnificent vessels from up close.”

Friday afternoon was laid out for entertainment. The Young Designers had the chance to participate in the annual “Lürssen Rowing Regatta”, which is organized once a year to entertain owner's representatives and crews who spend many months in Bremen and Rendsburg during the building process or while their yacht is at the yard for refit works.

The designers were put in different teams and had to experience first-hand what water can do to a small craft. This also gave them the chance to meet yacht professionals and hear their side of the industry.

“I would like to thank Lürssen for those amazing days passed in the yard,” comments young designer Raphaël Laloux. “It's an incredible opportunity to discover the different steps of the shipbuilding industry on high quality yachts. Many thanks to the Lürssen team for the welcome and kindness.”