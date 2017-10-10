Set to hit the water in 2021, the 2,850 GT milestone superyacht may not out-stretch the 83-metre ‘Here Comes The Sun’ but holds cavernous volumes and unparalleled size.

“This is a particularly significant contract for AMELS and a great compliment for our Full Custom team,” comments Rose Damen, AMELS Commercial Director. “All of us at AMELS are looking forward to working with the owner’s team and the yacht’s designers to create this beautiful new custom yacht with the absolute highest quality that AMELS is renowned for.”

The result of a new collaboration between Espen Oeino and AMELS, the significant styling of the 78-metre superyacht project is not only sparking a lot of excitement in terms of custom design, but putting the new direction of the shipyard in the global spotlight.

"For our team it is the first time we have collaborated with AMELS on a yacht project,” explains Espen Oeino. “We are very impressed by the know-how and professionalism that the AMELS custom yachts team have displayed during the design development and negotiations and look forward to working together towards making this vessel a unique custom yacht we all can be proud of."

The exterior lines of the new project is set to be complimented by the interiors of François Zuretti which, understandably, are still very much under wraps.

“We are very proud of the trust that the owner and AMELS shipyard have placed in us when selecting our design studio to take part in this project,” adds François Zuretti. “Being involved with the new generation of custom-made AMELS yachts is yet another great opportunity to pursue our commitment to developing unique yachts that are also contemporary, comfortable, functional vessels with distinct ethnic notes.”

The new fully custom direction of AMELS brings a dedicated Full Custom Team to the project, developing Naval Architecture and Engineering.

AMELS Manager Projects Custom Building Roeland Berrevoets, who led the development of the project at AMELS, says: “This new AMELS project is a large volume yacht with a demanding specification that will once again showcase what we are capable of in large yacht building. We have invested a lot of time and resources to develop our team and our facilities in Vlissingen for full custom building, so it’s very rewarding to start building the biggest AMELS yacht so far.”

For a shipyard that has delivered approximately 60 iconic yachts, the future shows no sign of slowing as they embark on their latest project and the first sign of major activity to emerge from the recent edition of the Monaco Yacht Show.