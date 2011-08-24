Felicita West

Launched by Perini Navi in 2003, Felicita West is one of the world’s largest and fastest all-aluminium sailing yachts. Measuring 64m, this is the largest sailing yacht to be confirmed for the Monaco Yacht Show so far and stands testament to the world renowned Perini Navi construction quality.

Engineered by Ron Holland to achieve the ultimate performance, Felicita West features a sophisticated exterior style and welcoming interior design by Nuvolari & Lenard.

Fidelis

Measuring 56m, Fidelis is the 51st superyacht to be launched by Perini Navi and one of the many 2011 launches on display at the Monaco Yacht Show this year.

Designed by the Perini Navi Group’s technical and design department in collaboration with the New Zealand yacht designer, Ron Holland, Fidelis is an all-aluminium ketch sailing yacht with state-of-the-art masts and sail plan – set to make quite the impression on the crowds of Monaco this September.

Klosters

The third largest Perini Navi sailing yacht confirmed for the Monaco Yacht Show so far is Klosters. This superb sailing yacht was launched in 1990 and still stands as a timeless and effortlessly cool superyacht.

Designed and built by the Perini Navi Group, this 47m sailing yacht is one of the most superior vessels in the Perini Navi fleet for engineering and interior design – offering uncompromising performance and space throughout.

Perini Navi will not only be displaying their world-class sailing yachts at the show, as the leading Italian yard has already confirmed the attendance of their new Pichiotti motor yacht launch, Galileo G.

Superyachts.com will be at the 2011 Monaco Yacht Show and look forward to bringing you the breaking news and exclusive interviews, straight from Port Hercules itself.