With an incredible Gross Tonnage of 2,850, the superyacht is the largest in terms of volume to have ever been constructed by the renowned shipyard, with 2017 build Here Comes The Sun remaining the longest at 83 metres. Scheduled for a final delivery date in 2021, the 78-metre hull will now be moved to the Amels outfitting facility to see through her completion.

Norwegian mastermind Espen has been involved in more than his fair share of the world’s most celebrated superyachts, but even he views the project as a distinguishable moment in his career. “It’s definitely a unique project and it was an intense collaboration with Amels and I think it’s been an amazing journey so far since signing the contract in 2017,” said Espen.

Alongside Espen and Rose at the launch was Andrew Tree, the Owner’s representative from Superyacht Technical Services, who was full of praise for what this high-level collaboration has achieved for his client. “This truly custom yacht,” explains Andrew, “could only be achieved with the greatest collaboration, having the very best of European design and the highest quality of construction management. It has been a pleasure to represent the Owner throughout this prestigious build process and we look forward to her completion and delivery in 2021.”

The project was set in motion at the 2017 Monaco Yacht Show, with the Owner enlisting Espen to take care of the exterior and GA, while turning to Zuretti Interior Designers to style the interiors. With world-class shipyard Amels orchestrating the build, this 78-metre project is in safe hands.

The 78m superyacht features a large pool on the upper deck that is central to the design, and Espen highlights this along with the balconies as being the standout traits. “The balconies with the direct access from the cabins out which you can spot very easily and it’s actually looking pretty amazing,” Espen says. “A lot of people don’t notice this because when you look at the profile view they’re not very visible, but when you draw the boat in 3D you can see these balconies coming out.”

This is the first collaboration between Espen and Amels, but it’s success over the last couple of years has already led to a second project being penned by the two industry giants. In August it was announced that construction had begun on the Espen-designed Amels 60, signalling the second collaboration between the Norwegian and Dutch yachting leaders.