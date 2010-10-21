Next to the Monaco Yacht Show, Fort Lauderdale is the most highly-acclaimed yacht show in the superyacht industry, attracting clients, visitors, exhibitors and superyachts from around the globe. Over the five day event, visitors can expect to see the finest superyachts on the water.

Superyacht Cakewalk

Set to make her long awaited debut at the FLIBS, Cakewalk is widely renowned for being the largest yacht to be built in the United States since the 1930’s. Launched in mid-May this year by Derecktor Shipyards, this magnificent six-deck motor yacht measures 85.6m and features a distinctive Tim Heywood exterior design alongside a contemporary and sophisticated Interior styling from Dalton Designs Inc.

Superyacht Northern Star

Built by world renowned shipyard Lürssen Yachts in 2009, Northern Star boasts a classic exterior style from industry leading designer Espen Oeino, setting her apart from any other superyacht on the water. Northern Star measures 75.4m in length and offers the ideal cruise for any owner or charter guest, combining high-class engineering and enviable comfort with a Pauline Nunns designed interior.

Superyacht Kismet

Another large Lürssen superyacht to take to the port of Fort Lauderdale next week will be Kismet, standing at 68m and featuring an art-deco inspired design from Espen Oeino paired with a Raymond Langton designed interior. Superyacht Kismet also made an appearance at the 2010 Monaco Yacht Show last month, floating outside of the marina beside other magnificent examples of nautical engineering. This superb charter yacht is a fine example of the calibre of yachts attending the 2010 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show.

Superyacht Unbridled

Built by Trinity Yachts in 2009, Unbridled is a 58m tri-deck motor yacht which sports a lavish and sophisticated Patrick Knowles interior alongside a sleek and distinctive exterior design. She features impressive deck spaces throughout and offers a wealth of interesting features, such as a large Jacuzzi pool located on the open plan sun-deck and uninterrupted views of the ocean at anchor.

From October 28th – November 1st, Superyachts.com will be at the 2010 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, providing up to the minute news as and when it happens.