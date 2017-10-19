A Classic “Made in Italy”

Built in 1986 by the Italian shipyard Nicolini, Il Cigno, available for Charter with Flying Charter, boasts a sophisticated refit revamping her classic living space into a quintessentially Italian masterpiece. The ideal charter vessel to explore the Westernshores of the Med with freedom and comfort, she is lead by a doting crew of 8, with a traditional exterior combining clean sharp lines with an elegant stature.

The Sentiment of Space

The charming corners of Il Cigno paint the perfect picture for any charter adventure. Interior styling by Jonathan Reed marries warm oaks with punchy oranges, offering ahome-from-home comfort for family and friends to reside. Immerse in the large main salon with sophisticated dining area, benefitting from an on-board entertainment system perfect for hosting guests in its ample space.

Accommodating up to 12 guests in comfort, the full beam master suite on the main deck boasts a personal office and en-suite, while the lower deck features four guest cabins with two doubles and two twins, offering the perfect place for tranquility before adventure calls. Her skylounge can also be easily converted into an additional double cabin with private bathroom, accommodating in total up to 12 guests, and showcasing another charming corner of Il Cigno to enjoy.

On-Deck Delight

The upper deck of Il Cigno captures a charter escape at its best. Its al fresco dining spot, ideal for long family lunches or romance under the stars, is just one way of enjoying warm Mediterranean evenings with guests. The other? A sun basking afternoon on deck, with a shaded aft deck for a welcomed reprieve before approaching your next sun drenched destination.

Ready, Set, Sea!

Family fueled adventures begin on Il Cigno. With tenders and toys on-board, everything from Wave-Runners to Sea-Kayaks offer laid back exploration for endless fun on the water. Il Cigno offers rendez-vous diving where hedonistic days are best enjoyed on the ocean, transcending your charter escape into blissful enjoyment and seclusion into the azure.