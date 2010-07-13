YPI Broker Will Allen said “The Amels 177 is an evolution of the Amels 171 first introduced as part of the limited editions range in 2005 … Since then owners have taken full advantage of the concept’s inherent freedom for customisation.”

British designer Tim Heywood drew the lines for both the Amels 171 and 177. “The additional two metres serve both aesthetic and functionality purposes.” Heywood explains, “The lengthened hull (also allows) sufficient space for a 30sqm Beach Club at the stern, a luxury area near the water for the owner and guests to relax. The large transom door and integrated hydraulic crane also allow for easier handling of the yachts toys and tender.”

“In addition the 19m long sundeck on Hull 458 is absolutely breathtaking and close to peerless,” adds Will Allen. “The over-sized hot-tub which has been selected is gigantic, rather like a small swimming pool! There is also a separate bar and areas for dining and sunbathing as well as an entertainment centre in the Mast Arch.”

Hull 458 can comfortably accommodate 12 guests in 6 cabins and up to 13 crew members in the increased space of the Amels 177 design. She holds the capability to reach a top speed of 15.5 knots through her twin MTU 2000 M70 engines, also cruising comfortably at a speed of 13 knots.

“At 54.3 metres in length and with a full displacement steel hull, the Amels 177 is a true global voyager with a comfortable transatlantic cruising range,” says YPI broker Matt Albert. “The seaworthiness is excellent and the advanced design from Amels ensures that any vibration, noise and emissions are minimised. As we know, Amels build yachts of extremely high quality, the 177 series is already very well respected; Hull 458 is an outstanding opportunity to buy a brand new 54m yacht now which will be ready for delivery early next year.”

The Amels Hull 458 is now for sale by a private client through YPI brokerage, the sales and new construction division of Yachting Partners International: Asking Price: € P.O.A.