Given the prolific nature of construction of the Dutch shipyard, reaching a launch on schedule is essential and all chalked down to good planning according to their recent announcement.

Thanks to the cooperation of the owner’s team, captain and crew, the new AMELS 180 found its way to the water on time and will now undergo further outfitting.

Her stainless steel highlighting and stylish black accents are just a few of the finer results of the collaboration between owner and designer Tim Heywood.

This new AMELS 180 is now preparing for delivery after the final outfitting phase.