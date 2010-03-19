After carving through the calm waters, the stunning sailing yacht Kokomo left the crew who put her to the test last Thursday wanting more.

Kokomo proved her seaworthiness, speed and sheer quality by sailing upwind in 20 to 25 knots. Kokomo is the third in her new owner’s fleet. Built by Alloy Yachts, with design by Dubois Naval Architects and Redman Whiteley Dixon, Kokomo surpasses her predecessors as a high performance sailing yacht that has evidently proven her mettle.

At 58.4 metres in length, Kokomo is the largest sailing yacht to be built by Alloy Yachts, holding the tallest mast ever made by Southern Spars and the largest set of sails ever built by Doyle Sails from New Zealand.