Launching amidst five hundred balloons, coloured in Italian red, white and green, Aurora is the latest evolution of Rossinavi style with an ultra-modern Fulvio De Simoni exterior profile.

Drawing from automotive and sports car style, the sleek and sporty style is stretched over 49-metres and brings a formidable first impression to the project.

Bringing the outdoors in are the expertly designed windows, which offer panoramic views through two ‘cuts’ which emphasise the automotive feel. This panoramic insight into the world around the yacht are most notable in the two Owner’s cabins, equipped with additional balconies ideal for al fresco dining over the water.

Spaces on board Aurora were designed for exquisite living thanks to an open layout, with three key social areas, including a sunbathing area or ‘beach saloon’. This area in particular precedes a recessed, but completely open, dining space that maintains maximum privacy without compromising the benefits of the exposure to the outdoors.

From the Achille Salvagini interior to the expansive garage, which is capable of accommodating two tenders, a number of jet-skis and scuba diving equipment, Aurora is an exciting new addition to the global superyacht fleet.

We look forward to bringing you more images and updates from the Italian mastercraftsmen at Rossinavi, as and when they emerge.